Police identify 155 suspects of football child abuse

The number of child abuse cases referred to police from a dedicated NSPCC football abuse hotline and police forces nationwide has risen to 819.

According to the latest police figures, the number of potential suspects has also risen - from 83 to 155 - with the football clubs involved growing from 98 to 148.

Earlier this month, the children's charity said more than 1,700 calls had been made to the helpline, which was set up on November 23 to support victims of child abuse within football.

At the time, 639 cases had been referred to Operation Hydrant - a dedicated team setup to coordinate the investigation.

The number of victims now stands at 429.