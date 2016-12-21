- ITV Report
-
Police 'seeking Tunisian man over Berlin market attack'
- Video report by ITV News correspondent Sejal Karia
German police are hunting a Tunisian man over the Berlin Christmas market attack which left 12 people dead, it is reported.
Identity documents have been found under the driver's seat of the lorry used to carry out Monday's attack, German magazine Der Spiegel said.
The temporary stay permit is in the name of Anis A, who was born in 1992 and is known by two aliases, according to the report.
A police operation is now said to be underway in the state of North Rhine-Westaphalia where the permit was issued.
According to Die Walt, the suspect also had an address in Berlin.
He had been charged with assault in the summer but disappeared before he could appear in court.
German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said the suspect had lived in Berlin since February this year after arriving in the country in July 2015 and had recently been in North Rhine-Westphalia.
He confirmed his asylum application had been rejected and that he had used several names.
However, he refused to say whether he had been on the country's 'watch list'.
De Maiziere said there was evidence he had contacted Islamist networks.
Immediately after the attack a 23-year-old Pakistan asylum seeker was arrested but has since been released.
He denied having any involvement in the atrocity which IS later claimed responsibility for.
A second suspect was arrested but has also been released.
Authorities have warned the attacker is on the run and may be armed.
Six of the victims have now been identified as German, while there are fears a 31-year-old Italian woman may also have died in the attack.