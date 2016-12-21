Police 'seeking Tunisian man over Berlin market attack'

German police are hunting a Tunisian man over the Berlin Christmas market attack which left 12 people dead, it is reported.

Identity documents have been found under the driver's seat of the lorry used to carry out Monday's attack, German magazine Der Spiegel said.

The temporary stay permit is in the name of Anis A, who was born in 1992 and is known by two aliases, according to the report.

A police operation is now said to be underway in the state of North Rhine-Westaphalia where the permit was issued.

According to Die Walt, the suspect also had an address in Berlin.

He had been charged with assault in the summer but disappeared before he could appear in court.