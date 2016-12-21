Queen and Duke of Edinburgh delay Christmas plans due to heavy colds

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have delayed plans to travel Sandringham to start their Christmas break as they are both unwell, Buckingham Palace has said.

The pair had been due to travel to King's Lynn and then onto the nearby estate in Norfolk on Wednesday, but were delayed by heavy colds.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have heavy colds, and so have decided not to travel to Sandringham today."

The pair, aged 90 and 95, normally spend Christmas at the Sandringham estate.

On Tuesday it was announced the Queen would be stepping down as patron of more than 20 organisations including Barnardo's and Battersea Dogs Home.

It comes after the royal celebrated her 90th birthday in April, and follows in the footsteps of the Duke of Edinburgh, who also broke ties with some of his patronages when he turned 90 in 2011.

The move is likely to be seen as a common-sense decision which acknowledges the Queen's advancing years.

But Buckingham Palace stressed the monarch is still patron of more than 600 organisations.

The patronages will instead be passed on to other members of the royal family.