- ITV Report
-
Royal Marine reservist jailed for more than 14 years for trying to sell stolen weapons
A Royal Marine reservist has been jailed for 14-and-a-half years for trying to sell stolen guns and ammunition to an undercover officer.
Martin Shannon, 43, was sentenced at the Old Bailey after being found guilty in October for trying to sell and lend illegal weapons in an undercover sting. Police found a cache of guns, ammunition, explosives and grenades that Shannon had stolen from his base in Poole.
Shannon told the officer his stash of weapons was "military grade" and the grenades were "big stuff".
He had stockpiled the arms over four years and buried them in the New Forest.
Shannon said he wanted to sell the guns to "Great Train Robber types".
Shannon told the officer the stash was "military grade" and the grenades were "big stuff".
The defendant was caught by an undercover National Crime Agency officer who arranged to meet Shannon in a pub car park and paid him £10,000 for weapons including ammunition and guns.
Shannon was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after serving in Iraq and Afghanistan and described himself as a "broken man".
He pleaded guilty to 15 various firearms offences at the Old Bailey.
Sentencing, Judge Richard Marks QC highlighted the "breach of trust" of Shannon as a serving Royal Marine reservist.
Judge Marks accepted that while on active duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, Shannon had suffered from PTSD which affected him "particularly badly".
The judge said: "This is a tragic case, in particular for you and your young family."
Shannon smiled at his supporters in the public gallery as he was sent down to begin his jail sentence.