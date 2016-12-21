Royal Marine reservist jailed for more than 14 years for trying to sell stolen weapons

A Royal Marine reservist has been jailed for 14-and-a-half years for trying to sell stolen guns and ammunition to an undercover officer.

Martin Shannon, 43, was sentenced at the Old Bailey after being found guilty in October for trying to sell and lend illegal weapons in an undercover sting. Police found a cache of guns, ammunition, explosives and grenades that Shannon had stolen from his base in Poole.

Shannon told the officer his stash of weapons was "military grade" and the grenades were "big stuff".

He had stockpiled the arms over four years and buried them in the New Forest.