Security increased and hauliers urged to stay safe following Berlin lorry attack

Security measures across the UK are being tightened and hauliers have been urged to double check their personal safety as German police continue to hunt for the suspect behind the Berlin lorry attack which left 12 people dead and 48 injured.

Police patrols have also been stepped up at Christmas markets across the UK and streets around Buckingham Palace will close during the Changing of the Guard after a lorry was driven into a Berlin Christmas Market.

The warning to hauliers comes after Lukasz Urban, the 37-year-old driver of the lorry which was used in the attack, was found dead on the passenger seat of the lorry having been shot and stabbed.

Rod McKenzie, a spokesperson for the Road Haulage Association, told drivers to ensure they do no leave their keys in their vehicles and to try and park in secure compounds.

Mr McKenzie said: "Lorry drivers can be vulnerable. They are usually just one person in a cab. It's very unusual to see more than one in a cab."

He said that, in many ways, this is a "new problem", adding: "There is this kind of lone wolf hijack terror attack possibility now that I think our members need to be aware of and to try and guard against.

"Of course it may be impossible to stop the determined fanatical terrorist with a gun and a knife from getting in your cab, but we should all try, I think, to try and make it as safe as possible to go about our business."

The warning comes as roads around Buckingham Palace will be closed for the Changing of the Guard during the next three months.