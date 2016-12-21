- ITV Report
Security increased and hauliers urged to stay safe following Berlin lorry attack
Security measures across the UK are being tightened and hauliers have been urged to double check their personal safety as German police continue to hunt for the suspect behind the Berlin lorry attack which left 12 people dead and 48 injured.
Police patrols have also been stepped up at Christmas markets across the UK and streets around Buckingham Palace will close during the Changing of the Guard after a lorry was driven into a Berlin Christmas Market.
The warning to hauliers comes after Lukasz Urban, the 37-year-old driver of the lorry which was used in the attack, was found dead on the passenger seat of the lorry having been shot and stabbed.
Rod McKenzie, a spokesperson for the Road Haulage Association, told drivers to ensure they do no leave their keys in their vehicles and to try and park in secure compounds.
Mr McKenzie said: "Lorry drivers can be vulnerable. They are usually just one person in a cab. It's very unusual to see more than one in a cab."
He said that, in many ways, this is a "new problem", adding: "There is this kind of lone wolf hijack terror attack possibility now that I think our members need to be aware of and to try and guard against.
"Of course it may be impossible to stop the determined fanatical terrorist with a gun and a knife from getting in your cab, but we should all try, I think, to try and make it as safe as possible to go about our business."
The warning comes as roads around Buckingham Palace will be closed for the Changing of the Guard during the next three months.
From Wednesday some of London's most famous roads will be closed from 10.45am to 12.30pm on the days of the Changing of the Guard to increase security.
They include Constitution Hill, the Queen Victoria Memorial, Spur Road, Link Road and The Mall, up to the junction with Marlborough Road.
Alongside the road closures, additional barriers will be in place to enhance security during the event.
Members of the public have also been urged to remain vigilant and report any concerns, as the official threat level in the UK remains at severe - meaning an attack is seen as "highly likely".
A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said that there were "no plans" to change the UK's security level.
National Police Chiefs' Council lead for protective security, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D'Orsi, said it was "routine" to review and assess security measures following incidents like the attacks in Germany.
"I would like to reassure everyone that the police, along with the security and intelligence services, are tirelessly working together to deal with the terrorist threat to keep the public safe," she said.
Police forces across the country have also upped their presence at Christmas markets across the country following the attack in Berlin.
The Metropolitan Police said it has "detailed plans for protecting public events over the Christmas and New Year period".
"These already recognise that the threat level is at severe, meaning an attack is highly likely, and have considered a range of threats, including the use of large vehicles.
"As a matter of routine, as a precaution, we review our plans after attacks overseas, and we are doing so at present following the awful incidents in Berlin and Ankara."
The tightened security comes as huge numbers of people are expected in London over the coming days, with many flocking to the post-Christmas sales and more than 100,000 expected to attend the New Year's Eve fireworks display.
Greater Manchester Police said they had strengthened their presence at Christmas markets, which have almost 350 stalls spread across 10 sites in the city.
Assistant Chief Constable Debbie Ford said: "I would like to stress at this point that there is absolutely no information or intelligence suggesting any attack is imminent in Greater Manchester."
West Midlands Police said they were also reviewing security measures and increasing patrols in Birmingham, to ensure the safety of visitors to the city's popular Christmas German market.