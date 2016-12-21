Two-year prison officer graduate scheme set to be launched

A scheme aiming to attract top graduates to become prison officers is set to be unveiled.

The two-year programme, where participants will be required to complete a masters degree while working on the frontline, will be unveiled on Wednesday.

Graduates will even be paid the same as entry level staff as prison officers - currently £20,545 a year.

Having completed the course, participants will either continue to work in the prison service or use their experience to join other public sector organisations or the private sector.