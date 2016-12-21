- ITV Report
UK-Argentina agreement to try identify 123 Argentine Falkland War soldiers
Britain and Argentina have agreed a deal to identify more than 100 Argentine soldiers killed during the Falklands War.
The 123 soldiers, who died during the 1982 conflict, are all listed as "soldier only known to God" on graves in the Argentine memorial centre in Darwin, East Falkland.
DNA samples are now set to be taken from the remains in order to identify the remains.
Negotiations between Britain and Argentina had been backed by the International Committee of the Red.
Some 255 British service personnel were killed during the two-month war, sparked when Argentine forces occupied the British overseas territory.
After talks in London, Americas minister Sir Alan Duncan said he had signed a deal with Argentina's deputy minister Pedro Villagra Delgado.
The work is expected to begin by next summer.
Sir Alan tweeted: "Pleased to sign @ICRC mandate with Argentine Dep. Min Villagra to identify Argentine soldiers buried in Darwin Cemetery, Falkland Islands."
Tensions between Britain and Argentina over the Falklands flared up under former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner but have calmed under her successor Mauricio Macri.
In a referendum on the islands in 2013 just three residents out of 1,517 were against remaining British.