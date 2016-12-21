UK-Argentina agreement to try identify 123 Argentine Falkland War soldiers

Britain and Argentina have agreed a deal to identify more than 100 Argentine soldiers killed during the Falklands War.

The 123 soldiers, who died during the 1982 conflict, are all listed as "soldier only known to God" on graves in the Argentine memorial centre in Darwin, East Falkland.

DNA samples are now set to be taken from the remains in order to identify the remains.

Negotiations between Britain and Argentina had been backed by the International Committee of the Red.

Some 255 British service personnel were killed during the two-month war, sparked when Argentine forces occupied the British overseas territory.