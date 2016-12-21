- ITV Report
University rowing team strip off for naked calendar in bid to combat homophobia in sport
A male university rowing team have stripped off for their sauciest calendar yet - in a bid to combat homophobia in sport.
The University of Warwick rowers bared all - with the help of some strategically placed paddles - for their annual calendar, which is now in its ninth year.
One cheeky shot features all 18-members of the crew facing the River Avon while touching each other's bottoms.
The calendar has become a yearly institution, selling in 80 countries and raising over £200,000 since it was first produced in 2009.
Previously, the proceeds have been used to improve the university's rowing infrastructure, but the 2017 edition will also raise money for Sport Allies, the club's charity that combats homophobia in sport.
One naked rower said: "Sport doesn't have to be a homophobic environment. We're getting naked to make a point."
The calendar costs £14.99 and all profits are donated to charity. Order a copy from www.warwickrowers.org here