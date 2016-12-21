University rowing team strip off for naked calendar in bid to combat homophobia in sport

All proceeds from the calendar will go to charity. Credit: SWNS

A male university rowing team have stripped off for their sauciest calendar yet - in a bid to combat homophobia in sport. The University of Warwick rowers bared all - with the help of some strategically placed paddles - for their annual calendar, which is now in its ninth year.

A strategically placed paddle covers their modesty. Credit: SWNS

One cheeky shot features all 18-members of the crew facing the River Avon while touching each other's bottoms. The calendar has become a yearly institution, selling in 80 countries and raising over £200,000 since it was first produced in 2009.

All 18 members of the crew get cheeky in this shot. Credit: SWNS