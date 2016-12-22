- ITV Report
-
2016: Looking back at an unforgettable year
When historians look back on the 21st century, 2016 has surely got to be in the running as one of the most memorable, certainly from a news perspective.
From Brexit and the election of Donald Trump to the numerous stars who have passed away, it has been a busy 12 months. Here, we look back at the biggest stories of the year.
JANUARY
- January 10: David Bowie dies - Singer David Bowie died of cancer aged 69, sparking global tributes to one of the most influential and successful musicians of his time.
- January 12: Junior doctors' strike - Junior doctors in England strike for 24 hours in a row over the imposition of a new contract. It is the first of several strikes during the year.
- January 14: Alan Rickman dies - The British actor, known for his roles in Harry Potter, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and Die Hard, died aged 69 after a battle with cancer.
- January 14: Hatton Garden heist convictions - After four "ringleaders" pleaded guilty, three other men are convicted of involvement in the £14 million Hatton Garden jewellery raid of Easter 2015.
- January 16: Iran nuclear deal comes into effect - International sanctions on Iran were lifted after the country signed up to a deal intended to prevent it developing nuclear weapons.
- January 25: Zika outbreak warning - The World Health Organisation warned that the Zika virus was likely to spread across most countries in the Americas. The virus, which has been linked to brain damage in babies, has since affected countries around the world.
- January 31: Sir Terry Wogan dies - The renowned broadcaster died from cancer aged 77. He was best known for his roles hosting chat show Wogan, the Eurovision Song Contest and the Children in Need fundraisers.
FEBRUARY
- February 3: Lord Lucan declared dead - Forty two years after the peer vanished when his children's nanny was murdered, a High Court judge rules that Lord Lucan should be presumed dead.
- February 13: Viola Beach killed - All four members of British band Viola Beach are killed in a car crash in Sweden
- February 19: Harper Lee dies- The Pulitzer Prize-winning author, who wrote To Kill A Mockingbird and Go Set a Watchman, dies aged 89.
- February 19: Cameron's EU renegotiation - David Cameron holds crunch talks with EU leaders to renegotiate Britain's position in the organisation. He emerges with a deal he hopes wiLL keep Britain in the EU and announces the in/out referendum will be held on June 23.
- February 23: Didcot Power Station collapse - Four men are killed when a boiler house set for demolition collapses. The last of the bodies was not found until September.
MARCH
- March 1: Tony Warren dies - The Coronation Street creator and writer dies aged 79 following a short illness.
- March 17: Paul Daniels dies - The TV magician and entertainer died aged 77 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.
- March 18: Paris attacks suspect arrested - Salah Abdeslam, one of the main suspects behind the November 2015 Paris attacks, is arrested following a raid in the Brussels neighbourhood of Molenbeek.
- March 22: Brussels attacks - In three suicide bombings across the Belgian capital, 32 people are killed, as well as the bombers. Many more people are injured. Two of the blasts happened at Zaventem Airport at around 8am local time. A third explosion hit the Maelbeek metro station in the city centre around an hour later. The attacks were the deadliest act of terrorism in Belgium's history, with so-called Islamic State claiming responsibility.
- March 24: Radovan Karadzic jailed for war crimes - The former Bosnian-Serb leader is sentenced to 40 years in prison after a UN court convicted him of war crimes during the Bosnian war of 1992 to 1995, including genocide for the Srebrenica massacre in which 8,000 Muslim men and boys were killed.
- March 29: EgyptAir hijack - An EgyptAir plane is forced to divert to Cyprus after a suspected hijacker took several hostages. The hijacker is eventually arrested and all hostages released. It later emerged his suicide belt was fake and he posed for a photo with a British passenger.
- March 30: Tata Steel review announced - British steel maker Tata announces plans to review and sell off parts of its operation, putting thousands of jobs at risk. The company has since committed to turning around its UK operations, but the future remains uncertain.
- March 31: Ronnie Corbett dies - Hailed as a "true great" of British comedy and best known as one half of "The Two Ronnies", Ronnie Corbett dies aged 85.
APRIL
- April 3: Panama Papers - Millions of confidential documents are leaked from Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca, revealing how the rich and powerful hide their money in offshore tax havens. Politicians, celebrities, drug deals and Mafia members are implicated, as well as then Prime Minister David Cameron's late father. Mr Cameron later admitted in an ITV News interview that he had a stake in his father's offshore trust.
- April 12: David Gest dies - Reality TV star and music producer David Gest is found dead in a London hotel room. It was later reported that he died from a stroke.
- April 15: EU referendum campaign begins - Both sides hoping to persuade voters to vote remain or leave in June's EU referendum launch their campaigns.
- April 16: Hundreds die in Ecuador earthquake - A 7.8 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Ecuador left more than 600 people dead and devastated parts of the country.
- April 20: Victoria Wood dies - The much-loved British comedian dies aged 62 after a short battle with cancer. Fellow comedians led tributes to her, saying she "paved the way" for women in the industry.
- April 21: Queen's 90th birthday - Celebrations take place across the UK in honour of the country's longest-serving monarch, with a network of 1,000 beacons set alight. This is followed by a major event at Windsor Castle in May and a huge street party at the end of three days of celebration in June.
- April 21: Prince dies - Winner of countless awards and one of the best-selling artists of all time, singer Prince died aged 57. He was found dead at his home in Minnesota. It was later revealed he died from an accidental painkiller overdose.
- April 25: BHS goes into administration - British Home Stories collapses into administration and it is later announced that all 164 stores will close, costing thousands of jobs. A £571 million black hole in the pensions scheme prompts an official investigation.
- April 26: Hillsborough inquest verdict - The 96 people who died in the 1989 Hillsborough football stadium disaster were unlawfully killed, an inquest jury rules, vindicating years of campaigning by the victims' families.
- April 28: Mass casualties in Aleppo hospital airstrike - Amid the ongoing conflict in Syria, the death of more than 50 people in an airstrike on the al-Quds hospital in Aleppo causes outrage.
MAY
- May 2: Leicester City win Premier League - In a remarkable feat, Claudio Ranieri's side win the Premier League title. At the start of the campaign, you could have got odds of 5,000-1 on them doing so.
- May 19: EgyptAir Flight 804 crashes - The flight from Paris to Cairo crashed into the Mediterranean Sea, killing all 66 people on board. Investigations have since indicated that there was an attempt to put out a fire on board the plane before it crashed, while claims that terrorists were behind the disaster have never been substantiated.
- May 28: Gorilla Harambe shot dead - After grabbing a three-year-old boy who entered his enclosure at Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio, USA, gorilla Harambe is shot dead by security officers. The boy was injured but survives.
JUNE
- June 3: Muhammad Ali dies - One of the greatest sportsmen of all time, the three-time world heavyweight boxing champion dies aged 74 after being treated for a respiratory condition.
- June 12: Orlando nightclub shooting - Omar Mateen kills 49 people at the Pulse gay nightclub in Florida, the worst mass shooting in America's history.
- June 16: Jo Cox murdered - Labour MP Jo Cox dies after being shot and stabbed multiple times in her constituency in Birstall, West Yorkshire. Thomas Mair, 53, is convicted of her murder in November and jailed for life.
- June 18: Tim Peake returns to Earth - After six months on the International Space Station, British astronaut Tim Peake returns to Earth.
- June 23: Britain votes to leave the EU - In an historic referendum, the British people vote to leave the European Union by 52% to 48%.
- June 24: David Cameron resigns - Speaking outside Number 10, the prime minister said the country needed "fresh leadership" following the referendum result.
- June 26: Labour in crisis - Jeremy Corbyn spends several days fighting off a rebellion in his own party, with widespread resignations from the shadow cabinet and a vote of no confidence, but refuses to stand down. In July, Angela Eagle and Owen Smith announce they will challenge Corbyn for the leadership.
- June 28: Istanbul airport attack - More than 40 people are killed and hundreds injured when three terrorists storm Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, opening fire before detonating suicide bombs.
- June 29: Tory leadership contest kicks off - Candidates put themselves forward for the Conservative Party leadership. But in a huge shock on June 30, Boris Johnson says he will not be running.
JULY
- July 1: Battle of the Somme centenary - Events are held in the UK and other countries to mark 100 years since the start of the Battle of the Somme, which lasted until November 1916.
- July 2: Carolina Aherne dies- Caroline Aherne, the comedian, writer and actress, dies after a battle with cancer, aged 52.
- July 3: Baghdad lorry bomb – In the deadliest single attack since the US-led invasion in 2003, nearly 300 people are killed after a lorry loaded with explosives detonated in Karrada as families shopped to mark the end of Ramadan.
- July 4: Juno enters Jupiter's orbit - NASA's Juno spacecraft successfully enters Jupiter's orbit after completing a five-year journey from Earth and begins a survey of the planet.
- July 6: Chilcot Inquiry report published - More than seven years after the inquiry was announced, SirJohn Chilcot's report delivered a damning verdict on the decision to go to warin Iraq in 2003, criticising former Prime Minister Tony Blair and theintelligence that prompted the invasion.
- July 6: Oscar Pistorius jailed - The South African Paralympic gold medallist is jailed for six years for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day 2013.
- July 7: Backlash after police shootings in America - At a protest in Dallas over the shooting of two black men by police, five officers are shot dead. Just a week later, three police officers are shot dead in Baton Rouge. 2016 saw rising tensions between minority communities and police in America after the fatal shootings of numerous unarmed black men by white officers.
- July 13: Theresa May becomes PM – Two days after being declared the new leader of the Conservative Party, Theresa May becomes the 76th British prime minister, promising to create a country that "works for everyone".
- July 14: Nice truck attack - In a horrific attack, 86 people are killed after a 19-ton truck plowed into crowds celebrating Bastille Day on Nice's Promenade des Anglais. Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, a Tunisian with French residency, was shot dead by police after carrying out the attack.
- July 15: Attempted coup in Turkey - Sections within Turkey's military attempt to overthrow the government, with gunfire and explosions in Istanbul and Ankara. Many people die but the coup is unsuccessful and thousands of people are arrested and suspended from official roles in the aftermath.
- July 19: Trump becomes Republican presidential nominee - Donald Trump officially becomes the Republican Party's presidential candidate at the national convention.
- July 28: Clinton becomes Democratic presidential nominee - Hillary Clinton becomes the first woman to be a major party's presidential candidate as she accepts the Democratic nomination.
AUGUST
- August 5-21: Rio Olympic Games - In their most successful overseas Olympics ever, Team GB finished second with 67 medals, better than at London 2012, including 27 golds. The United States tops the medal table with 46 golds.
- August 24: Italy earthquake - Nearly 300 people die after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Italy, destroying buildings and killing people in their sleep.
- August 28: Gene Wilder dies - The actor, who played Willy Wonka among other memorable roles, dies aged 83 from complications caused by Alzheimer's disease.
- August 31: Brazil's president ousted - Dilma Rousseff is removed from office following her impeachment trial.
SEPTEMBER
- September 3: US and China ratify Paris climate deal - The announcement was a major step towards bringing the agreement into force.
- September 4: Mother Teresa declared a saint - Pope Francis canonises Mother Teresa, making her Saint Teresa.
- September 6: Anjem Choudary jailed - The radical preacher is jailed for five-and-a-half years for encouraging support for so-called Islamic State.
- September 7-18: Rio Paralympics - ParalympicsGB finish with 147 medals in Rio, 27 more than at London 2012 and beating their target of 121. In total, the team won 64 gold medals.
- September 9: Syria ceasefire agreed - The US and Russia agree terms for a ceasefire in Syria. This comes into effect on September 12 but ends within a week when aid trucks bound for Aleppo are destroyed.
- September 12: David Cameron resigns as an MP - The former prime minister gives up his seat in Parliament.
- September 15: Hinkley Point C approved - The Government approves the £18 billion nuclear power station, financed by French and Chinese governments.
- September 20: Brangelina to split - The world of showbiz is stunned as lawyers for Angelina Jolie reveal she has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt.
- September 24: Corbyn re-elected - Jeremy Corbyn is re-elected as Labour leader with 61.8% of the vote.
- September 27: Alton Towers fined - Operator Merlin is fined £5 million over the Smiler rollercoaster crash in June 2015.
OCTOBER
- October 4: Hurricane Matthew - The level five hurricane hits Haiti, causing widespread damage and killing nearly 1,000 people. The storm also causes carnage and casualties across other parts of the Caribbean and several US states.
- October 13: Thai King dies - King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest-reigning monarch, died aged 88, sparking national mourning in Thailand.
- October 14: Ched Evans cleared - Footballer Ched Evans is found not guilty of raping a 19-year-old woman in 2011. He was originally convicted and jailed in 2012, but this was quashed in April.
- October 14: Jean Alexander dies - The former Coronation Street actress, who played Hilda Ogden, died aged 90.
- October 17: Bid to recapture Mosul begins - A major operation to recapture Mosul, so-called Islamic State's last major stronghold in Iraq, begins.
- October 20: 'Turing's Law' announced - The UK Government announces plans to issue posthumous pardons to gay and bisexual men convicted of now-abolished sexual offences.
- October 24: Calais 'Jungle' clearance begins - French authorities begin an operation to relocate thousands of refugees and migrants from the Calais 'Jungle' camp.
- October 25: Heathrow third runway announced - The Government approves the expansion at Heathrow airport, prompting Zac Goldsmith to resign and criticism from Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.
NOVEMBER
- November 3: High Court Brexit ruling - The Government must seek Parliament's approval before triggering Article 50 to start the UK's withdrawal from the EU, the High Court rules. The Government appeals the decision at the Supreme Court, with a ruling expected in January.
- November 5: Andy Murray at No 1 - Britain's Andy Murray becomes the top-ranked tennis player in the world. He finishes the year as number one after defeating Novak Djokovic in the final of the season-ending World Tour Final in London.
- November 8: Trump wins presidency - In a result that sends shockwaves around the world, Donald Trump is elected US president after defeating Hillary Clinton following a bitterly-fought campaign. The billionaire business tycoon, who has no experience in politics, vows to be a president "for all Americans" when he takes office on January 20, 2017.
- November 9: Croydon tram crash - Seven people die and many more are injured when a tram, going over three times the speed it should have been, derails in south London.
- November 11: Leonard Cohen dies - The acclaimed Canadian singer, songwriter and poet Leonard Cohen dies aged 82.
- November 16: Football abuse scandal emerges - Sparked by revelations by Andy Woodward, more than 20 former footballers come forward with allegations of historical sexual abuse in football. The FA has announced an internal investigation in the abuse, as have clubs linked to it.
- November 25: Fidel Castro dies - The former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies at the age of 90.
- November 28: Colombia plane crash - Seventy one people, including 19 players and staff from the Brazilian football club Chapecoense, are killed when the plane carrying them crashed outside Medellin in Colombia.
DECEMBER
- December 5: Italian PM resigns after referendum - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi announces that he intends to resign after being defeated in a referendum on constitutional reform.
- December 10: AA Gill dies - Sunday Times restaurant critic AA Gill died aged 62, just three weeks after revealing he had cancer.
- December 15: Aleppo taken back by government forces - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says "history is being made" as rebels forces are finally defeated in the besieged city. Over the following week, efforts are made to evacuate people from the east of the city.
- December 19: Russian ambassador shot dead - The Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, is shot dead as he gives a speech in Ankara.
- December 19: Berlin lorry attack - Twelve people are killed when a lorry ploughs into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin in a "deliberate" attack.