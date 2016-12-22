- ITV Report
600,000 hard-to-reach UK homes set for superfast broadband in £440 million investment
Around 600,000 extra homes and businesses in broadband dry spots are in line for superfast services, it has been revealed.
Roughly £440 million is set to be used to help connect some of the hardest-to-reach parts of Britain under the Broadband Delivery UK programme.
Ministers set up the BDUK project to provide superfast broadband to 95% of the UK by December next year.
Culture Secretary Karen Bradley said the latest roll-out would be made up of £150 million in savings from "careful contract management".
A further £292 million released through a clawback system that re-invests money when people take up superfast connections installed under the scheme will also be used.
Ms Bradley said: "Our Broadband Delivery UK programme is giving families and businesses in hard-to-reach areas the fast and reliable internet connections which are increasingly at the heart of modern life.
"Strong take-up and robust value-for-money measures mean £440 million will be available for reinvestment where it matters - putting more connections in the ground.
"This will benefit around 600,000 extra premises and is a further sign of our commitment to build a country that works for everyone.
"We have made great progress but there is still more to do."