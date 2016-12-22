600,000 hard-to-reach UK homes set for superfast broadband in £440 million investment

Around 600,000 extra homes and businesses in broadband dry spots are in line for superfast services, it has been revealed.

Roughly £440 million is set to be used to help connect some of the hardest-to-reach parts of Britain under the Broadband Delivery UK programme.

Ministers set up the BDUK project to provide superfast broadband to 95% of the UK by December next year.

Culture Secretary Karen Bradley said the latest roll-out would be made up of £150 million in savings from "careful contract management".

A further £292 million released through a clawback system that re-invests money when people take up superfast connections installed under the scheme will also be used.