Abandoned cat found with fur so matted it looked like dreadlocks

The cat had dreadlocks from years of neglect. Credit: Animal Rescue League Shelter & Wildlife Center

A cat left to fend for itself when its owner went into a nursing home was so neglected its fur looked like dreadlocks. The overweight feline, called Hidey, was found with hair so matted she could hardly walk. Shocking images of Hidey were posted on Facebook by the Animal Rescue League Shelter & Wildlife Center in Pennsylvania, who rescued her.

Hidey's owner was no longer able to look after her as he is in a care home. Credit: Animal Rescue League Shelter & Wildlife Center

A spokesman for the rescue centre said: "This poor cat was brought into our clinic after her elderly owner had to move to a nursing home. "She suffered from severe matting (dreadlocks, really), the likes of which have been neglected for years. "Our medical team shaved off the pounds of intertwined fur from her body & needless to say, this cat is feeling so much better now!"

Hidey looks like her normal self again after a shave. Credit: Animal Rescue League Shelter & Wildlife Center