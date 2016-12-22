Australia 'Christmas Day terror attack plot' foiled as five arrested

A so-called Islamic State-inspired attack in Melbourne planned for Christmas Day has been foiled, according to police.

Five people who allegedly planned a series of bombings in the heart of Australia's second largest city were arrested on Friday morning.

The group intended to target popular locations such as Melbourne's Flinders Street train station, neighbouring Federation Square and St Paul's Cathedral, it is believed.

Five men between the ages of 21 and 26 - four born in Australia and one in Egypt - have been remanded in custody.

Victoria state's Police Chief Commissioner said officers had been monitoring the alleged plotters for some time.

Authorities came to the conclusion that explosives and other weapons were likely to have been used by the conspirators.