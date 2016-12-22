- ITV Report
Australia 'Christmas Day terror attack plot' foiled as five arrested
A so-called Islamic State-inspired attack in Melbourne planned for Christmas Day has been foiled, according to police.
Five people who allegedly planned a series of bombings in the heart of Australia's second largest city were arrested on Friday morning.
The group intended to target popular locations such as Melbourne's Flinders Street train station, neighbouring Federation Square and St Paul's Cathedral, it is believed.
Five men between the ages of 21 and 26 - four born in Australia and one in Egypt - have been remanded in custody.
Victoria state's Police Chief Commissioner said officers had been monitoring the alleged plotters for some time.
Authorities came to the conclusion that explosives and other weapons were likely to have been used by the conspirators.
However, the immediate threat to the public has now been neutralised through the raids - involving roughly 400 officers - police confirmed.
"We gathered the makings of an improvised explosive device," Graham Ashton said.
"Certainly (there was the) potential for quite a number of people to be injured or killed in this attack."
Ashton described those arrested as "self-radicalized" and inspired by so-called IS propaganda.
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the planned attack was an "Islamist terrorist plot" and "one of the most substantial terrorist plots that have been disrupted over the last several years".
The arrests come just days after so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deliberate Christmas market attack in Berlin that left 12 people dead and dozens injured.
On Monday, a seemingly hijacked lorry mowed down Christmas revellers as they enjoyed festivities in the German capital.
The main suspect remains at large.