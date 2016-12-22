Berlin lorry attack: Who is Anis Amri?

A man is being hunted by German police after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday, killing 12 and injuring dozens more , but who is the suspect and what do we know about them so far?

German police have named Tunisian Anis Amri as their suspect over the lorry attack and a £84,000 (€100,000) been offered for his arrest.

Documents belonging to Amri were found in the cab of the lorry which crashed into the Christmas market.

Germany's interior minister Thomas de Maiziere has said Amri is "a suspect, not necessarily the perpetrator" and that they "are still investigating in all directions".

He is thought to have entered Germany in July 2015 and applied for asylum, but his application was rejected in the summer and authorities deemed him a possible jihadi threat.

Authorities were not able to deport Amri as he did not have valid identity papers and Tunisia denied he was a citizen. Amri has evaded authorities since.