Boy, 10, donates year's pocket money to the air ambulance after they saved his life

Dylan Kneebone underwent emergency surgery in 2014. Credit: PA

A young boy and his sister have donated a year's pocket money to the air ambulance after they saved his life. Dylan Kneebone, 10, suffered a collapsed lung and internal bleeding when a horse box ran over his head and chest in 2014. To thank the Cornwall Air Ambulance for rushing to his aid, the youngster - helped by his six-year-old sister Kyrie - donated £117.81. Mick McLachlan, who was one of the paramedics to treat the youngster said he was "very grateful for their generosity." "For Dylan and Kyrie to donate their pocket money to help keep the air ambulance flying shows what great kids they are."

Dylan and his sister meet the air ambulance crew that saved his life. Credit: PA

He added: "They are a lovely family and I'm so glad we were able to be part of the team who helped save Dylan's life. "It's always that bit extra special to see Dylan running around full of energy considering how severe his injuries were." It took four minutes to fly Dylan from his home in Redruth to the Royal Cornwall Hospital at Treliske, near Truro, where a paediatric team was waiting for him. He was later transferred to the Bristol Royal Infirmary where he underwent lifesaving surgery.

The siblings donated £117.81. Credit: PA