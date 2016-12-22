Bright with blustery downpours in places

After a freezing, frosty start it will be a bright, clear and crisp day.

There will be a blustery downpours across the north-western counties.

Some will be intense enough to produce hail and thunder - and it'll be cold enough for sleet and snow across Scotland, more so over higher ground.

Dazzling, low winters sunshine in sheltered eastern spots and through many areas of England and Wales will mean you'll need sunglasses if you're driving.

It will feel cold all day.