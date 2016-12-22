- ITV Report
Crystal Palace sack manager Alan Pardew
Crystal Palace have sacked their manager Alan Pardew, the Premier League club have confirmed.
In a statement the club said that Pardew had been "asked to step down from his role".
The Eagles currently lie one place and one point above the drop zone, having lost Pardew last match in charge at home to Chelsea at the weekend.
Co-chairman Steve Parish said the club will aim to replace Pardew as quickly as possible.
Former England manager Sam Allardyce is the early favourite to replace Pardew at Selhurst Park.
Ex-Palace defender Chris Coleman is another contender for the role, but the Welsh FA have denied they've received any approach for their national team manager.
Pardew and Palace suffered a disastrous 2016, picking up the fewest points in the league in the calendar year in the entire Football League.
He lead Palace to the FA Cup final last season, only out to Manchester United, but will be remembered for his dancing exploits on the touchline when Palace scored the opener.