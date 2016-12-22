Advertisement

Crystal Palace sack manager Alan Pardew

Alan Pardew is out of the job. Photo: PA

Crystal Palace have sacked their manager Alan Pardew, the Premier League club have confirmed.

In a statement the club said that Pardew had been "asked to step down from his role".

The Eagles currently lie one place and one point above the drop zone, having lost Pardew last match in charge at home to Chelsea at the weekend.

I would just like to take the opportunity to thank everybody at Crystal Palace for their fantastic support. In particular a big thanks to the players who gave me absolutely everything and Steve Parish and his Board.

Personally I have a lot of good feelings for this football Club and am sad that my time there has ended.

I feel that I have a special bond with the club and hope that hasn't been affected, I wish everybody associated with the Club the best of luck in the future including of course the fans who have been magnificent.

There will be no further comment at the present time.

– Alan Pardew
Co-chairman Steve Parish said the club will aim to replace Pardew as quickly as possible.

I would like to put on record our sincere gratitude for the tremendous service Alan has given us, both in his time here as Manager and previously as a player.

Following a fantastic second half of 2014/15, the 2015/16 season culminated in only narrowly missing out on winning the FA Cup as well as securing our Premier League place for a record breaking fourth time. During his tenure Alan’s hard work and dedication were without question, he has improved so many areas of the Club and we wish him the very best for the future.

With games now coming thick and fast over the holiday period the Club are hoping to put someone in place as quickly as possible but have nothing to say about a replacement at this time.

– Palace co-chairman Steve Parish

Former England manager Sam Allardyce is the early favourite to replace Pardew at Selhurst Park.

Ex-Palace defender Chris Coleman is another contender for the role, but the Welsh FA have denied they've received any approach for their national team manager.

Pardew and Palace suffered a disastrous 2016, picking up the fewest points in the league in the calendar year in the entire Football League.

He lead Palace to the FA Cup final last season, only out to Manchester United, but will be remembered for his dancing exploits on the touchline when Palace scored the opener.

