- ITV Report
Dashcam footage captures moment Berlin lorry speeds into Christmas market
Footage has emerged of the final moments before a lorry ploughed into a crowd of people at a Christmas market in Berlin.
The incident was recorded on a mounted-dashcam of a taxi that was slowing down at a red light on adjacent street.
The lorry can be seen on the left side of the taxi as it approaches the market on Breitscheidplatz square at speed.
Dozens of people are then seen running away from the scene.
Twelve people were killed and 48 injured in the attack on Monday evening.
Tunisian national Anis Amri is being hunted after his fingerprints were found inside the vehicle, and a 100,000 euro reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest.