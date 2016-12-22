Football abuse scandal: Andy Woodward reveals 'agonising' wait to speak to police

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Paul Davies

Former footballer Andy Woodward claims he has been left in an “agonising” wait to tell police about the abuse he suffered as a youth player. The ex-Sheffield United star was the first person to speak out about the abuse he experienced as a youngster at Crewe Alexandra in an interview with The Guardian on November 16, a week after he initially went to the police. But Woodward, now 43, said he has been waiting for more than a month to give a statement to police about a second alleged abuser as the scandal engulfed the game. He revealed to ITV News that he believed the man was “potentially still in football”. He said: "By the 20th (of November) I spoke to somebody and asked 'can I give a statement?' because there was another person that had come out and they said 'yeah we'll be in touch', and since then I haven't been able to provide that statement." "It's hard enough having that courage to actually come out and speak to the police about it, then to be left waiting for such a long time. It's an agonising process and when you are a victim of that - or a survivor of it - you know what that feels like. "I think sometimes they don't appreciate what that actually feels like."

Andy Woodward was a youth player at Crewe Alexandra. Credit: PA

Woodward told ITV News the last few weeks have been an “emotional rollercoaster” for him and many other players and their families, adding that the revelations had affected relationships and left many people “in tears”. On Wednesday it was revealed the number of child abuse cases referred to police from a dedicated NSPCC football abuse hotline set up since Woodward spoke out had risen to 819, and the number of alleged victims now stands at 429. Woodward said he has spoken to another former player who claims he was abused by his second alleged abuser, but he doesn’t know of any other potential victims.

Fourteen police forces are now investigating allegations of abuse in football. Credit: ITV News

"I can't say too much (about the alleged abuser), but what I can say is that it was around that same era, same time, and it was at that football club,” he said. “I can't say too much more about it because... I want this process to be done properly and transparent.” “It’s a very difficult time for so many people, it’s not just me or him (the other alleged victim). “There’s so many people that have gone through an emotional rollercoaster over the last few weeks. “That’s also had an effect on our families, our relationships. People are in tears most days because it’s affecting their relationships and Christmas is coming up.”

Andy Woodward @AndyWoodward2 Follow I've now been waiting 5 weeks to provide my statement with the police for further abuse on me. I've not mentioned it before now but it hurts

Since revealing on twitter last night about the wait to speak to detectives, Woodward said Cheshire Police have contacted him to arrange “an initial chat” but he still doesn’t know when he will be able to give a full statement. He said: “I’ve spoken to them and they’ve rest assured me that they’re trying their best to move things forward and they’re doing the best investigation that they feel they could possibly do. “When you’ve got a second suspect and they still haven’t taken a statement from me and that other person it just doesn’t run hand in hand does it?” Woodward said he recently had a “really positive” two-hour meeting Gordon Taylor, the chief executive of the Professional Footballers’ Association, to discuss abuse in football, which he wants to “have a career” in preventing. He said: “We sat down and talked about what we can do and how we can move this forward to stop this happening again. “This can’t happen again to children. Gordon Taylor’s assured me… that they are willing to assist and fund our project (to tackle abuse in football).”

Andy has spoken to Gordon Taylor (pictured) about tackling abuse in football. Credit: PA