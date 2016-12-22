- ITV Report
Former team-mates reunited in wake of football abuse revelations
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Paul Davies
It is well over a month since former footballer Andy Woodward became the first to say he was abused as a young player, triggering many more to follow suit in a scandal which has rocked the game.
Among those who have since come forward are two of his former team-mates.
Micky Fallon, another former team-mate, is the latest to say he too was abused as a youth player.
Today the former team-mates met up for the first time in decades.
"As tough as it is... I guess you guys feel the same, it just feels like something I've kept in the back of my mind for a long, long time and pretended it never happened," said Fallon.
There are now 429 potential victims of abuse in youth football and police are investigating 155 potential suspects, with 148 clubs implicated.
Fallon said he was inspired to speak out by the courage of his old friends.
"There's good memories as I walk through that door seeing them and at the same time we've been brought together for something that is a massive negative in our life," he said.
"I'm just really grateful for them for having the courage. That's what's given me the courage to be here today."