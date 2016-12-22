Former team-mates reunited in wake of football abuse revelations

It is well over a month since former footballer Andy Woodward became the first to say he was abused as a young player, triggering many more to follow suit in a scandal which has rocked the game.

Among those who have since come forward are two of his former team-mates.

Micky Fallon, another former team-mate, is the latest to say he too was abused as a youth player.

Today the former team-mates met up for the first time in decades.