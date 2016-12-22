Girl, 8, writes letter to 'somewhere in Paris' - gets reply from Louvre

An eight-year-old girl who wrote a letter addressed to "Somewhere in Paris, any house" was stunned when she received a reply - from the Louvre.

Iris Corbett wrote the note, including 10 questions about the famous city, the food, and its culture, after learning about France at school.

She became so determined to find out more about the country after the lesson ended she put pen to paper and wrote a letter directly to the capital city.

Not knowing who to write to, Iris simply addressed the envelope to "Somewhere in Paris, any house" and popped it in the post with a first class stamp six weeks ago.

Incredibly, she received a letter back from the world famous Louvre Museum thanking her for her interest.