- ITV Report
Girl, 8, writes letter to 'somewhere in Paris' - gets reply from Louvre
An eight-year-old girl who wrote a letter addressed to "Somewhere in Paris, any house" was stunned when she received a reply - from the Louvre.
Iris Corbett wrote the note, including 10 questions about the famous city, the food, and its culture, after learning about France at school.
She became so determined to find out more about the country after the lesson ended she put pen to paper and wrote a letter directly to the capital city.
Not knowing who to write to, Iris simply addressed the envelope to "Somewhere in Paris, any house" and popped it in the post with a first class stamp six weeks ago.
Incredibly, she received a letter back from the world famous Louvre Museum thanking her for her interest.
The Louvre staff told Iris that after the Euro 2016 loss the French were "a bit sad, but you know it's just a game".
They assured her the Eiffel Tower is illuminated each night, and informed her that the French national dish is coq au vin - but "you can have all kinds of meals in Paris".
They signed off by encouraging Iris to visit the artworks at the Louvre if she ever found herself in the city of love.
The added: "Whenever you're in Paris, come to the Louvre and be sure to see the nicest pieces of art."
Iris, from West Bridgford in Nottingham, said: "I really enjoyed learning about France at school and especially Paris.
"I wanted to know more about their favourite food and the Eiffel Tower but I didn't know who to address it to, so just put 'Somewhere in Paris, any house' and hoped it would be delivered somewhere.
"I didn't know if I would get a reply but was really happy when the Louvre wrote back.
"I can't wait to go to Paris and visit the places I have learned about."