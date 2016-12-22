Home ownership among young adults drops dramatically since 1996

The proportion of young adults owning their own home has dropped Credit: PA

The proportion of home-owning 25-year-olds has slumped dramatically in just 20 years. Figures from the Local Government Association showed that the number of people in their mid-twenties who owned their own home had fallen from a fifth to a third since 1996. The analysis, carried out by estate agents Savills, found that 46% owned their own home two decades ago, but that number is now 20%. Further figures revealed that there had been an 88% drop in the number of social rented homes - normally reserved for people most in need - since 1995/96.

The LGA described housing as 'un-affordable' for young adults Credit: PA

An LGA spokesman attributed the slump in home-ownership in the UK to the "unavailability" and "un-affordability" of property. "Our figures show just how wide the generational home ownership gap is in this country," Martin Tett from the LGA said. "A shortage of houses is a top concern for people as homes are too often unavailable, unaffordable and not appropriate for the different needs in our communities. "The housing crisis is complex and is forcing difficult choices on families, distorting places and hampering growth." Tett warned that everybody must "come together" to meet the "diverse housing needs" across the country.

Private renters spend 34% of their income on rent Credit: PA

The study also showed that private renters now pay 34% of their total household income on rent and social and affordable tenants pay 29%. Meanwhile, home owners pay an average of 18% of total household income on their mortgage. Average house prices are now 7.9 times average earnings, according to the report. The average first-time buyer has an income of £40,000 and a deposit of £25,000 - 62% of gross income.

£65,000 Average wage of first-time buyers in London.