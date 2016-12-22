Japan birth rate 'at lowest level in over 100 years'

Japan's annual birth rate has dipped below one million for the first time in over 100 years - reflecting a fast-ageing society.

The total number of births is expected to be between 980,000 and 990,000 this year, down from slightly more than one million last year.

Figures have never fallen below the million since data became available in 1899.

The latest statistics were reported by Kyodo news agency based on unidentified government sources.