Mother desperate to see son open presents dies days before Christmas

Nina and Ed Cusick with their son Teddy. Credit: GoGetFunding/Ed Cusick

The husband of a woman with terminal cancer has revealed she has died just days before Christmas, despite the family raising more than £100,000 so that she could see her son open his presents on December 25. In a moving Facebook post, Ed Cusick revealed: "It is with the worst pain I have ever felt that I am writing this to inform all our friends that I have tragically lost my Nina." On Tuesday the 40-year-old musician wrote that the mother-of-one had died on Thursday after developing an infection.

Ed and Nina Cusick on their wedding day. Credit: SWNS/Ed Cusick

Ms Cusick, a graphic designer from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in February 2015 after she suffered excruciating labour pains when she gave birth to her son six weeks early. The braf mutated bowel cancer spread to the 34-year-old's liver and bones. And although originally given just six weeks to live, the couple discovered the life-lengthening drug Regorafenib. They hoped it would be able to keep her alive until 2017 when she was to take part in an immunotherapy trial which could cure her.

Initially Nina Cusick was only given six weeks to live. Credit: GoGetFunding/Ed Cusick

However, the tablets cost £5,299 for three weeks, and while they could help shrink Nina's tumour, they are not provided by the NHS. In a bid to help his wife and let her see their 21-month-old son, Teddy, open his presents on Christmas Day, Mr Cusick launched a GoGetFunding page. He wrote: "I'm sorry to have to beg but I simply can't ever give up as I love her and our son Ted so much." Since then the fundraising campaign has stopped, and on Tuesday Mr Cusick revealed the devastating news that his wife had died. Posting on Facebook, he said: "She died in my arms as I lay next to her in the hospital bed. I am beyond destroyed. She was my world."

Addressing the post to his wife, Mr Cusick continued: "I love you more than words can ever describe. "You have been such a beautiful and wonderful wife to me and the most incredible mother to our little boy. "We have been through the toughest time possible, but every second I spent with you has been the best and most precious time of my life.

The couple launched a fundraising page to pay for the drug Regorafenib. Credit: GoGetFunding/Ed Cusick