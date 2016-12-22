NHS to fund trial 'bionic eye' implants in battle against hereditary blindness

Ten people will be fitted with "bionic eye" implants, paid for by the NHS, in a bid to cure their inherited blindness. Five patients with a condition known as retinitis pigmentosa will be treated at the Manchester Royal Eye Hospital and five at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London next year. They will be given a pair of glasses mounted with a camera which captures light and sends wireless signals to an implant in the retina. The implant will then relay information to the brain to help patients regain some sight.

Keith in his 'bionic glasses'. Credit: ITV News

Professor Paulo Stanga, from Manchester Royal Eye Hospital, said: I'm delighted that our pioneering research has provided the evidence to support NHS England's decision to fund the bionic eye for the first time for patients. "It surpassed all of our expectations when we realised that one of the retinitis pigmentosa patients in Manchester using the bionic eye could identify large letters for the first time in his adult life." The procedure will funded by NHS England as part of a scheme that assesses treatments showing promise for the future. Patients will be monitored for one year to see how the implant improves their lives.

Keith says he can see the twinkly Christmas lights. Credit: ITV News