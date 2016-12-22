Prison officers 'overwhelmingly' reject government's pay offer

Prison officers have rejected an improved pay deal in a fresh blow to the Government as it attempts to tackle the jails safety crisis.

Earlier this month union leaders endorsed the package, which included a reduction in the retirement age of up to three years for guards.

But the Prison Officers Association said on Thursday that its membership had "overwhelmingly" rejected the offer.

The POA urged the government to return to the negotiating table to address members' concerns.

General secretary Steve Gillan said: "In the ballot return 65.7% of our members rejected their offer with 33.7% in favour along with 0.6% spoilt votes.

"I urge Government not to ignore the views of our members."

A Ministry of Justice spokeswoman said: "We are disappointed that proposals on reform, pay and pensions, which were endorsed by the Prison Officers Association leadership, have not been accepted.

"Progress has been made on health and safety grounds and we will continue to hold talks with the POA. The Justice Secretary intends to meet with the leadership in the new year.

"As the Justice Secretary has made clear, she has huge respect for prison officers and is committed to making prisons places of safety and reform."