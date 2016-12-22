- ITV Report
Queen and Prince Philip fly to Sandringham in helicopter for Christmas after health scares
The Queen and Prince Philip have flown to Sandringham in a helicopter after their Christmas plans were delayed due to them both having heavy colds.
The royals had been due to make the journey by train as they usually would.
But Buckingham Palace announced they had to postpone their trip on Wednesday.
The pair, aged 90 and 95, normally spend Christmas at the Sandringham estate.
It is thought the helicopter journey will take around 45 minutes.
Although not the Queen's preferred method of travel, it seemed the obvious choice on this occasion, ITV News Royal Editor Tim Ewart said.