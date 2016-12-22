Sex fiend banned from approaching women for life

A sex fiend who preyed on lone female joggers has been banned from approaching any woman - for life.

Clifford Morgan targeted three women who were out running alone - barging one victim and following two others - while making lewd comments.

The 29-year-old from Penzance, Cornwall, was handed a 16-week prison term suspended for 18 months, after pleading guilty to two counts of causing harassment, alarm and distress, and one count of assault at Truro Magistrates Court.

However, Devon and Cornwall Police, along with the Crown Prosecution Service and Cornwall Council's Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) Team successfully argued that a lifetime criminal behaviour order should be put in place to stop him approaching any woman in the future and protect the wider community.

They argued that an order was required due to his dangerous behaviour and lack of engaging with support services.

As a result Truro magistrates placed a lifetime criminal behaviour order on Morgan saying he "must not approach, contact or follow any female in a manner that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress".

Sergeant Gemma Freestone of Devon and Cornwall Police said such extreme action was necessary as he had failed to adhere to previous warnings about his behaviour.

Sgt Freestone said: "This man was given sufficient opportunity and support to change his behaviour, but he continued to frighten innocent victims.

"The criminal behaviour order will provide additional powers to us should he breach this."

Tom Styles from the council's ASB team said: "This shows the power and flexibility of the anti social behaviour tools and powers.

"Orders like this are not made without serious consideration to the perpetrator, the victim(s) and the wider community.

"If this individual chooses to continue to target people and cause them fear and distress, he can now be arrested and imprisoned for up to five years, given up to a £5,000 fine, or both."