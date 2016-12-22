'Stuck' Southern Rail train causes delays on road after crossroads mishap

According to witnesses, traffic was held up for an hour hour during the "commotion" in Crystal Palace.

On Wednesday, the franchise began to cause travel difficulties for motorists as well when a carriage became "wedged" at a crossroads in south east London.

More than 300,000 Southern passengers faced travel chaos earlier this week as workers carried out a three-day strike - the latest in a long dispute over the role of conductors.

Southern Rail began causing delays for road users after one of its trains, being transported on a lorry, got stuck at a crossroads.

Eyewitness Luke Alexander, who works at a bar opposite the junction, said he had gone outside after hearing a disturbance.

"I think the truck taking it had taken the wrong route and it had completely jammed itself on top of the crossroads," he said.

"Everyone was finding it the most hilarious thing - including the truck drivers themselves who were trying to negotiate it through the crossroads."

Mr Alexander described the turning as a "pretty tight squeeze" and said at one point the carriage, which appeared damaged, was "wedged against a traffic light".

The 25-year-old, who lives in Crystal Palace, said it was impossible not to see the "complete irony" of the situation.

In recent weeks, a ban on overtime by drivers on Southern Rail has caused delays and cancellations for many commuters.

The strikes this week compounded misery for rail passengers.

But Mr Alexander said onlookers took the delay in "good spirit" and broke into "huge applause" when the lorry managed to turn the corner.