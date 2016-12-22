Two guilty of manslaughter over Bath tipper truck crash

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn

Two men have been found guilty of manslaughter after a 32-tonne truck with faulty brakes killed four people, including a four-year-old girl, in Bath. Haulage boss Matthew Gordon, 30, and mechanic Peter Wood, 55, were each convicted of four counts of manslaughter following a trial at Bristol Crown Court. They had denied all charges against them in connection with the incident. The pair will be sentenced on January 27.

Haulage boss Matthew Gordon (left) and mechanic Peter Wood. Credit: PA

The driver of the Scania truck, Phillip Potter, 20, was cleared of dangerous and careless driving. Potter, had only worked at the company a few days, and told the court he would never had driven the lorry if he had known the brakes were faulty.

The victims were struck when the heavily-loaded Scania truck careered down Lansdown Lane in Upper Weston, Bath, on February 9 last year.

Four-year-old Mitzi Steady was killed instantly. Credit: Family handout

Four year-old Mitzi Steady was walking with her grandmother in Lansdown Lane, Bath, when they were hit by the truck. Mitzi was killed instantly and her grandmother was seriously injured.

In a statement, her parents, Andrew and Emmajade, from Bath said: "Mitzi was an outgoing, fun, beautiful girl whose confidence and independence had grown to a new level in the months before she was killed, allowing us to glimpse the girl that she should have become." "Nothing can bring her back and we will miss her every day for the rest of our lives. They also urged anyone working in a "safety sensitive" industry to follow the rules.

Stephen Vaughan, Robert Parker and Philip Allen Credit: Family handouts

Robert Parker, 59, Philip Allen, 52, and Stephen Vaughan, 34, also died when the truck toppled over onto the Volvo car in which they were travelling.

Stephen Vaughan had recently married, his wife Sian told ITV News: "This was all very much preventable." "All the plans, the future that we had together, has just all been taken away."

"Having to spend your first wedding anniversary alone was just so far removed from the one that we had planned." "It's just been absolutely horrendous," the 35-year-old cardiac nurse added. Denise Parker, Mr Parker's wife, said: "I can only hope that something is done to stop this ever happening again. "Robert will remain forever in our hearts." she added. Louise Allen, Mr Allen's wife, said: "Our family life has been destroyed. "We miss him so much all the time. This tragedy should never have happened.".

A catalogue of safety failures at haulage firm

Grittenham Haulage was supposed to have a transport manager - responsible for ensuring the lorries were safe - but did not do so in the months leading up to the fatal incident. Wood was employed to inspect and help maintain the lorries, carrying out inspections every six weeks. In police interview, he said the lorries should have been inspected every three weeks, and told officers: "Tipper lorries go through hell." Virtually no defects were recorded in paperwork for the truck. The truck had 710,000km - almost 450,000 miles - on the clock at the time of the incident. The haulage firm did not carry out the recommended brake efficiency tests on the vehicle.

The offside axle bracket of the tipper truck. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police