Uber recalls self-drive pilot cars from California roads following regulatory backlash

Uber has removed its self-driving cars from the streets of San Francisco.

The company launched 16 of the autonomous vehicles into its home city last week, but was faced with a regulatory backlash.

Before the initial launch, California's Department of Motor Vehicles maintained that Uber required a special permit to put the cars onto the streets.

Uber, however, maintained that a licence was not necessary - citing that the cars already required a person to constantly monitor and take control of the wheel, meaning they did not meet the definition of autonomous.

But on Thursday, Uber announced that they had recalled the self-drive cars.