- ITV Report
-
Uber recalls self-drive pilot cars from California roads following regulatory backlash
Uber has removed its self-driving cars from the streets of San Francisco.
The company launched 16 of the autonomous vehicles into its home city last week, but was faced with a regulatory backlash.
Before the initial launch, California's Department of Motor Vehicles maintained that Uber required a special permit to put the cars onto the streets.
Uber, however, maintained that a licence was not necessary - citing that the cars already required a person to constantly monitor and take control of the wheel, meaning they did not meet the definition of autonomous.
But on Thursday, Uber announced that they had recalled the self-drive cars.
Over the past days, the DMV had insisted Uber remove the vehicles, maintaining that they needed a licence to test them.
The DMV told Uber that if it had obtained a permit, the regulator would have given the green light to the self-driving pilot.
The permit process is largely seen as a public safety measure, as regulations also require that companies provide the DMV with accident reports.
Uber, however, has complained that its home state has favored complex rules over technological innovation.
Having complied with the order, Uber said in a statement: "We're now looking at where we can redeploy these cars but remain 100%committed to California and will be redoubling our efforts to develop workable statewide rules."
It is not yet clear whether Uber will apply for the permit or simply bring the self-driving cars to another state.
Uber first released self-drive cars in Pittsburgh in September.