UN votes to send team to investigate potential Syria war crimes

The United Nations has voted to form a specialist team to look into potential war crimes committed in Syria.

Wednesday's vote paves the way for a taskforce to "collect, consolidate, preserve and analyse evidence" on possible war crimes and human rights abuses inflicted since the conflict broke out in 2011.

Half of Syria's 22 million people have been uprooted and more than 400,000 killed over the past five years.

Reports of alleged barrel bombing against civilian and airstrikes targeting hospitals have long formed the narrative of the conflict.

Following the vote, 105 in favour, 15 against and 52 abstentions, one UN ambassador said the move had not come early enough.