- ITV Report
-
UN votes to send team to investigate potential Syria war crimes
The United Nations has voted to form a specialist team to look into potential war crimes committed in Syria.
Wednesday's vote paves the way for a taskforce to "collect, consolidate, preserve and analyse evidence" on possible war crimes and human rights abuses inflicted since the conflict broke out in 2011.
Half of Syria's 22 million people have been uprooted and more than 400,000 killed over the past five years.
Reports of alleged barrel bombing against civilian and airstrikes targeting hospitals have long formed the narrative of the conflict.
Following the vote, 105 in favour, 15 against and 52 abstentions, one UN ambassador said the move had not come early enough.
Liechtenstein's UN ambassador Christian Wenaweser said: "We have postponed any meaningful action on accountability too often and for too long".
Wenaweser said inaction had sent "the signal that committing war crimes and crimes against humanity is a strategy that is condoned and has no consequences."
A special UN team will now "prepare files in order to facilitate and expedite fair and independent criminal proceedings in accordance with international law standards, in national, regional or international courts or tribunals that have or may in the future have jurisdiction over these crimes".
The resolution calls on all countries, parties to the conflict, and civil society groups to provide any information and documentation to the team.
Syrian allies Russia and Iran were among those to speak out against the resolution.