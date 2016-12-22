Van filled with gas bottles explodes outside Australian Christian Lobby office

A van filled with gas cylinders has exploded outside the head office of a Christian lobbying group in Australia's capital Canberra.

The driver suffered serious burns after the explosion which burnt-out the vehicle and damaged the office which was empty at the time.

Police said the 35-year-old man appeared to have ignited the gas cylinders within the vehicle.

Australian Capital Territory police commander Mark Walters said the motive was unclear but it did not appear to be "politically, religiously or ideologically" motivated.

"We do not believe there is any threat to the community as a result of this particular incident," he added.