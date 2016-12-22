Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Weather: A cold day all round and windy in the north

Southern parts of the United Kingdom will see a largely dry and bright day, once any early fog clears from the southeast this morning.

Top temperature will be 11C Credit: Met Office

Northern areas however will be windy with frequent showers which will be wintry and thundery at times, especially across Scotland where there will also be a risk of gales in places.

It will be feeling cold across many parts, but especially so across the north in the strong winds.

