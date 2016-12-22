Weather: A cold day all round and windy in the north

Southern parts of the United Kingdom will see a largely dry and bright day, once any early fog clears from the southeast this morning.

Northern areas however will be windy with frequent showers which will be wintry and thundery at times, especially across Scotland where there will also be a risk of gales in places.

It will be feeling cold across many parts, but especially so across the north in the strong winds.

A maximum temperature today of 11 Celsius.