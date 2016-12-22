Woman hides cat in handbag on 7,000-mile flight between Canada and New Zealand

A Canadian woman hid her pet cat in a handbag and took it on a 7,000-mile flight from Vancouver to New Zealand, according to authorities.

The unnamed woman and her husband then tried smuggling the feline past border control agents at Auckland Airport - but was caught.

She was eventually refused entry into the country and forced to catch the next flight back home with Bella, her four-year-old tabby.

Her attempts at smuggling the cat into the Pacific country were described as "reckless and dangerous" by a New Zealand Government spokesperson.

New Zealand has strict regulations for importing pets

Cats and dogs from most approved countries must have an implanted microchip and be kept in quarantine for a minimum of 10 days after arrival.