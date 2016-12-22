Worst excuses for not filling out tax returns on time revealed

The worst excuses for people not getting their tax returns in on time have been revealed - with one customer's yacht catching fire coming top.

A dog eating a tax return, a child scribbling all over the tax return and internet connection failing were also excuses used.

Among the more bizarre was a wasp in one customer's car causing them to have an accident "and my tax return, which was inside, was destroyed".

Another customer told HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) they could not complete the form "because my husband left me and took our accountant with him".

They added: "I am currently trying to find a new accountant."