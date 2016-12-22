- ITV Report
-
Worst excuses for not filling out tax returns on time revealed
The worst excuses for people not getting their tax returns in on time have been revealed - with one customer's yacht catching fire coming top.
A dog eating a tax return, a child scribbling all over the tax return and internet connection failing were also excuses used.
Among the more bizarre was a wasp in one customer's car causing them to have an accident "and my tax return, which was inside, was destroyed".
Another customer told HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) they could not complete the form "because my husband left me and took our accountant with him".
They added: "I am currently trying to find a new accountant."
The deadline for sending 2015-16 self-assessment tax returns online to HMRC, and paying any tax owed, is January 31 2017.
Penalties for late tax returns include an initial £100 fixed penalty, which applies even if there is no tax to pay, or if the tax due is paid on time.
Ruth Owen, HMRC director general of customer services, said: "It's easy to see that some excuses for not completing a tax return on time can be more questionable than others. Luckily, it's only a small minority who chance their arm."
HMRC said it will treat those with genuine excuses leniently and focus its penalties on those who persistently fail to complete their tax returns and deliberate tax evaders.
Here is HMRC's list of the most unusual excuses for not getting in a self-assessment return on time:
- 1. My tax return was on my yacht, which caught fire.
- 2. A wasp in my car caused me to have an accident and my tax return, which was inside, was destroyed.
- 3. My wife helps me with my tax return, but she had a headache for 10 days.
- 4. My dog ate my tax return - and all of the reminders.
- 5. I could not complete my tax return, because my husband left me and took our accountant with him. I am currently trying to find a new accountant.
- 6. My child scribbled all over the tax return, so I was not able to send it back.
- 7. I work for myself, but a colleague borrowed my tax return to photocopy it and lost it.
- 8. My husband told me the deadline was the March 31.
- 9. My internet connection failed.
- 10. The postman does not deliver to my house.