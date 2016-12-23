2016: It wasn’t all bad – the stories that made you smile

There has been a lot of serious news this year, but there have been moments during 2016 when even the most stone-hearted of us cracked a smile, or even ones that brought a tear to the eye. Here is a selection of our favourite moments and stories from the year.

Rio Olympics and Paralympics

It was a great summer for Team GB and ParalympicsGB. Credit: PA

How could you help but smile at the incredible achievements of our Olympians and Paralympians in Rio? Team GB finished second at the Olympics with 67 medals, while ParalympicsGB scooped an incredible 147 medals. Along the way there were countless success stories: Mo Farah winning his fourth Olympic golds in the 5,000m and 10,000m, Dame Sarah Storey becoming our most successful female Paralympian and the incredible feats of Jason Kenny and his now wife Laura Trott at the velodrome. Away from the Brits, there were a host of memorable and emotional moments, from Brazilians Rafaela Silva and Daniel Dias delighting the home crowds and Fiji's first ever gold in the rugby sevens to Usain Bolt (for all sorts of reasons) and the numerous proposals that took place.

Boaty McBoatface

The boat will be called RRS Sir David Attenborough. Credit: NERC

It all started with a seemingly simple question: what should the Natural Environment Research Council call its new £200 million arctic research ship? But when the name "Boaty McBoatface" rushed to the top of a public poll, with four times more votes than its nearest challenger, those in charge of the final decision were left in a difficult position. In the end they decided to name the ship RRS Sir David Attenborough. But the name Boaty will live on, as it will be given to the ship's remote controlled submarine. The Boaty saga also inspired several other similar christenings, including Horsey McHorseface and Trainy McTrainface.

Leicester City

Leicester upset the odds to be crowned champions. Credit: PA

You don’t have to support Leicester, or watch football, or even like sport to appreciate the remarkable story that was Claudio Ranieri’s 5,000-1 outsiders winning the Premier League. As the season progressed, the pundits continually spoke about how the Foxes would fade away, but it never happened. They lost just three league games all season and when Tottenham drew 2-2 at Chelsea on May 2, there were wild celebrations in Leicester as they were crowned champions in perhaps the greatest sporting story ever.

The Queen at 90

The Queen meets crowds at Windsor Castle. Credit: PA

Now the longest-reigning monarch in the world, Her Majesty the Queen’s 90th birthday was celebrated with a series of events. On her actual birthday in April there were celebrations across the UK and a network of 1,000 beacons were set alight. This was followed by a major event at Windsor Castle in May which saw more than 900 horses and 1,500 participants bring 90 years of history to life. And finally, in June, there were three days of celebration culminating in a huge street party.

Andy Murray

Andy Murray had an incredible year. Credit: PA

In a year of so many sporting triumphs, the achievements of Andy Murray stand above most. During the course of the year he not only won his second Wimbledon title and Olympic gold, but a remarkable run of form in the second half of the season saw the Scot overhaul Novak Djokovic at the top of the world rankings. He then had to defend his position in the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals, where he faced-off against Djokovic at the O2 in a crunch final, where he defeated the Serb 6-3 6-4. And the year was complete when he was crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year for a third time.

Ted McDermott

Known as the Songaminute Man, 80-year-old Ted McDermott, who has Alzheimer’s, shot to fame after his son posted carpool karaoke-style videos of him online. It happened after his son Simon discovered that singing while they drove helped his father cope with the disease. In September, Mr McDermott landed a record deal and released his own version of Frank Sinatra’s You Make Me Feel So Young.

Husband’s touching anniversary gift

A husband brought his wife, who has multiple sclerosis, to tears, along with many people who saw the footage, when he organised a “flash mob” in Liverpool to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. Carl Gilbertson got a choir to sing the Bruno Mars hit “Just The Way You Are” to Laura in the town centre, instantly creating one of the most emotional moments of the year.

French fan consoled by Portuguese boy at Euro 2016

The Euro 2016 final was tough for France to take, as the hosts lost 1-0 to Portugal in extra-time. The emotion of the night appeared too much for one devastated fan, who was filmed crying. But in a touching moment, a young Portuguese fan approached and consoled the man, with the two embracing with a hug.

Police officer proposes at Pride

This year’s Pride in London was particularly special for one couple after they got engaged during the parade. Not only that, but the one doing the proposing was a Metropolitan Police officer taking part in the event, who broke ranks and got down on one knee to ask his partner to marry him.

Ed Balls on Strictly Come Dancing

Ed Balls may not have always impressed the judges, but people still voted for him. Credit: PA