Attack victim creates incredible lifelike drawings of men he says beat and robbed him

Extraordinarily lifelike drawings of two suspected attackers have been released - after the victim of the assault turned out to be a talented artist.

The 52-year-old man was beaten and robbed while walking along Richmond Road in Waltham Forest, east London.

The two men dragged him to the ground and squirted an unknown substance in his face, knocking him back down when he tried to get up and kicking him repeatedly before stealing his headphones and running off.

The victim was left with a dislocated shoulder and bruising - but has used his artistic skill to try to help detectives track down the men he believes were responsible for his ordeal.

The attack happened at around 6.45pm on November 11.