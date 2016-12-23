Belgravia street UK's most expensive averaging £17 million

House prices on Eaton Square command roughly £17 million Credit: PA

London Belgravia's Eaton Square is officially the most expensive street in England and Wales. Average homes in the garden square, built by the Grosvenor family in the 19th century, command a price of some £17 million. Lloyds Bank found that the UK's wealthiest streets are mainly clustered in central London - seven making the top 10. But figures showed that every region in the country contain "million pound" streets, where homes are typically worth six-figure sums. Two streets in Weybridge, Surrey, and one in Poole, Dorset, are the only three outside of London to make the top 10.

Grosvenor Crescent in Belgravia is the UK's second most-expensive street Credit: PA

Resplendent with grand houses and apartments behind white stucco facades, property prices on Eaton Square are bolstered by its proximity to Knightsbridge, Kensington & Chelsea, and Buckingham Palace. Grosvenor Crescent, also in Belgravia, is the second most expensive street in the UK - with average home prices of £16,918,000. Four streets in Kensington and another in Belgravia make up the next five places in the top 10 list, the cheapest of which commands prices of £10 million. Camp End Road and Cavendish Road in Weybridge, where house prices are roughly £5 million, and Panorama Road in Poole, make up the three remaining places in the top 10.

Weybridge has the most expensive street outside of London Credit: PA

Andrew Mason, mortgage director at Lloyds Bank, said: "Eaton Square, and prime central locations such as Westminster, and Kensington and Chelsea, have established reputations as exclusive addresses. "Not only do these streets possess a rich historical legacy, but properties located there are some of the most prestigious in the world and are close to superb local amenities in Knightsbridge, Sloane Street and Chelsea, as well as the capital's business and entertainment districts." Outside of England, Wales now has two million pound streets. The most expensive street in Wales is Llys Helyg Drive in Llandudno, where properties are worth £1,064,000 typically. St Annes Close in Swansea is the next most expensive street in Wales, with typical property values there put at £1,029,000. Ling Lane in Leeds was found to be the most expensive street in the Yorkshire and the Humber region, with homes there worth around £1.3 million. In the North East of England, Runnymeade Road in Newcastle is the most expensive street, with homes there worth £1.1 million typically.

Wales has two million-pound streets - one being in Swansea Credit: PA

Full list of most expensive streets in England (from most-expensive):