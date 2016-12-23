- ITV Report
Burnley midfielder Barton charged over 1,260 bets
Burnley midfielder Joey Barton has been charged with allegedly making 1,260 bets on football matches on a period spanning more than a decade.
Barton, who only rejoined Burnley this week, has until 5 January to respond to the Football Association charges.
He was recently found guilty of a similar charge by the Scottish Football Association.
The midfielder admitted breaching the SFA's zero-tolerance rules, which forbid players gambling on any match.
He placed 44 bets on games between July 1, 2016 - when his Ibrox deal started - and September 15.
His Scottish suspension will carry over into his Burnley career.
During his career Barton has played for Manchester City, Newcastle United, QPR, Burnley and Rangers.
Barton had his contract with Rangers terminated earlier this year after he had a falling out with players and the manager.
It is thought the authorities were tipped off by a bookmaker and have been investigating the matter for a number of months.