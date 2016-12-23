Burnley midfielder Barton charged over 1,260 bets

Burnley midfielder Joey Barton has been charged with allegedly making 1,260 bets on football matches on a period spanning more than a decade. Barton, who only rejoined Burnley this week, has until 5 January to respond to the Football Association charges.

Joey Barton has been charged for misconduct in relation to betting. It is alleged that between 26 March 2006 and 13 May 2016, he placed 1,260 bets on the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in, football matches or competitions in breach of FA Rule E8. He has until 5 January 2017 to respond to the charge. – FA

Joey Barton had an underwhelming spell with Rangers this season. Credit: PA

He was recently found guilty of a similar charge by the Scottish Football Association. The midfielder admitted breaching the SFA's zero-tolerance rules, which forbid players gambling on any match. He placed 44 bets on games between July 1, 2016 - when his Ibrox deal started - and September 15. His Scottish suspension will carry over into his Burnley career.