- ITV Report
-
Christmas comes early for Florida woman allowed to keep 6ft pet alligator at home
Christmas has come early for a Florida woman and her six-foot-long pet alligator after she won a legal battle to be allowed to keep him at her home.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission state that alligators which measure more than six feet (1.82m) must have 2.5 acres of land.
However, after hiring a lawyer, Mary Thorn was able to get a personal pet licence for Rambo, but has to adhere to certain conditions.
One of the conditions of the agreement is that Mary is no longer allowed to exhibit 15-year-old Rambo, previously she made a living by working parties and events with the alligator.
Another stipulation of the licence is that the 125-pound (57kg) alligator must be secured in the back of her van when being transported, previously Mary used to put him in the sidecar of her motorbike or on the passenger seat of her van.
Despite the limitations placed on her by the agreement and the effect it will have on her income, Mary remains upbeat about the outcome: "All in all it's going to be a merry Christmas because Rambo is here," the 54-year-old told the Orlando Sentinel.