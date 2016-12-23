Christmas comes early for Florida woman allowed to keep 6ft pet alligator at home

Christmas has come early for a Florida woman and her six-foot-long pet alligator after she won a legal battle to be allowed to keep him at her home.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission state that alligators which measure more than six feet (1.82m) must have 2.5 acres of land.

However, after hiring a lawyer, Mary Thorn was able to get a personal pet licence for Rambo, but has to adhere to certain conditions.