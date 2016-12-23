Co-op launches national recall of chocolate Santas after batteries found inside

Chocolate Santas sold by The Co-op are being recalled after batteries were found inside two of the hollow figures.

The high street chain blamed two "alleged tampering incidents" for the find, but said there had been no indication of any blackmail demand or threat.

In a statement, the company said it had informed police and the Food Standards Agency and launched a national product recall.

To date, some 165,000 of the Germany-manufactured Santas - which cost £1 - have been sold.

The two with batteries inside were found in separate locations.