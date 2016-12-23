Crystal Palace confirm Allardyce as new manager

Crystal Palace have confirmed the appointment of Sam Allardyce as the club's new manager.

Allardyce arrives after lasting just 67 days as England, where he was forced to step down following a Telegraph sting.

The former Newcastle and Bolton boss takes over from Alan Pardew who was sacked on Thursday with the club in 17th place in the Premier League.

Allardyce, 62, has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Selhurst Park.

Following Pardew's departure, Allardyce became the early favourite to replace him and was seen entering the club's training ground on Friday afternoon.