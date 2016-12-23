Crystal Palace confirm Sam Allardyce as new manager

Former England boss Sam Allardyce has been appointed as the new Crystal Palace manager.

The former England manager's representatives were in negotiations with Palace, who want Allardyce to replace Alan Pardew , Press Association Sport understands.

CPFC are pleased to announce Sam Allardyce as the new First Team Manager on a two-and-a-half year contract

And Palace sealed the deal in time for Allardyce to be in charge of the team for Monday's Boxing Day Premier League clash at Watford.

"The club seems to be very ambitious..." Allardyce on the reasons behind his move to CPFC

Allardyce lasted just 67 days with the Football Association, losing his dream job in September after a newspaper sting where he made ill-advised comments to undercover reporters.

He has taken his time to ponder his future and Palace represents an ideal opportunity. Palace, 17th in the table, sacked Pardew after just one win in 11 Premier League matches.

Pardew paid the price for a meagre six Premier League wins in 2016 - but also potentially suffered after claiming just three weeks ago that Palace's American owners "perhaps don't know a lot about football".

Palace chairman Steve Parish pledged to "wind the dial back the other way" from Pardew's attacking style - a move that would perfectly fit Allardyce's approach.