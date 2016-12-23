Dame Shirley Bassey: 'My voice failed me after my daughter's death'

Dame Shirley Bassey said her voice failed her after the death of her daughter more than 30 years ago.

Samantha Novak was found face down in the River Avon, near the Clifton suspension bridge in Bristol, in 1985 aged just 21.

In the months following her daughter's death, Dame Shirley said she damaged her voice by singing through grief.

The Welsh performer - who has always maintained Samantha's death was not an accident or suicide - believes she was rushed into performing to deal with her feelings.