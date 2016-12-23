Frenzied Friday: What is it and how much will we spend?

Millions of people are expected to descend on the UK's supermarkets on Friday. Credit: PA

In the past few weeks we have had Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Mad Friday, and now: Frenzied Friday. But what is Frenzied Friday and why is everyone in a flap?

What is Frenzied Friday?

It is all to do with Christmas Day and the obligation to eat more than you normally would all in the name of festivity. Supermarkets across the UK are expecting millions of visitors to descend on them and spend £894 million in a single day, as the last day before the Christmas weekend coincides with pay day for many. Tesco alone is expecting 10 million shoppers, meaning they will serve around 15,000 customers per minute. The supermarket also expected to sell a third of its Christmas turkeys - nearly 200,000 whole birds and turkey crowns - 10 million pigs in blankets, 27 million carrots and 40 million Brussels sprouts are expected to be bought. According to the Centre for Retail Research, Brits will spend an average of £865,158 a minute on food, drink and gifts, accounting for 25% of total expenditure on Friday across Europe. Bosses at both Asda and Waitrose are anticipating takings three-and-a-half times higher than a normal Friday.

Around three-quarters of us struggle to eat all of the food we have bought for the festive season. Credit: PA

When will it all hit a peak?

Jammed aisles and checkout queues are expected to be at their worst at 11am on Friday morning.

Why don't people just shop online?

While shopping trends have changed and people now tend to do large shops online and go to supermarkets frequently for just a few items, as a population we still tend to do our festive food shopping in supermarkets.

Is it just food people will be buying on Friday?

No, people are expected to hit other shops in their droves too. The Westfield shopping centre in London is expecting a peak of 300,000 people.

Tesco is expected to sell 200,000 turkeys and turkey crowns on Friday. Credit: PA

How much do people spend?

Over the Christmas week, shoppers are expected to spend £191 each, according to a poll by Sainsbury's. However, this is less than the £272 spent last year.

Do people buy too much?

Environmental charities are urging shoppers to exercise restraint, not buy things they don't need and make sure they use up leftovers. Wrap, the government's waste advisory body, estimates that each Christmas two million turkeys, five millions Christmas puddings and 74 million mice pies are thrown away. They added that three-quarters of us struggle to eat all of the food we have bought for the festive season.

What about Saturday?