ITV News revisits town devastated by Storm Desmond in 2015

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Damon Green

ITV News has revisited a town in Cumbria that was left devastated after a severe storm in 2015. Hundreds of residents in Cumbria and Lancashire saw their streets turn to rivers in the worst flooding seen in the area in generations after Storm Desmond wrecked havoc last year. The area was hit with more than a month's worth of rain in just 24 hours. The village of Shap in Cumbria had the most, with 178.2mm of rain falling in the 24 hours until 7pm on Saturday night, while Keswick was hit with 156.4mm over the same period.

The Pooley Bridge was badly damaged in the flood. Credit: ITV News

ITV News Correspondent Damon Green, who reported on the evacuation and cleanup operation at the time, said: "It has taken 12 months of hard work to repair the damage done by the floods. "Businesses that relied on the tourist trade had to work hard to bring visitors back to a village cut off for months." He added: "This has been a difficult year [for those affected by Storm Desmond]. Even now, there are some still feeling the effects." However the area has recovered, led by businesses who did their best to encourage tourists back to the area.

Cafe owner, Colin Hindle. Credit: ITV News