- ITV Report
-
ITV News revisits town devastated by Storm Desmond in 2015
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Damon Green
ITV News has revisited a town in Cumbria that was left devastated after a severe storm in 2015.
Hundreds of residents in Cumbria and Lancashire saw their streets turn to rivers in the worst flooding seen in the area in generations after Storm Desmond wrecked havoc last year.
The area was hit with more than a month's worth of rain in just 24 hours.
The village of Shap in Cumbria had the most, with 178.2mm of rain falling in the 24 hours until 7pm on Saturday night, while Keswick was hit with 156.4mm over the same period.
ITV News Correspondent Damon Green, who reported on the evacuation and cleanup operation at the time, said: "It has taken 12 months of hard work to repair the damage done by the floods.
"Businesses that relied on the tourist trade had to work hard to bring visitors back to a village cut off for months."
He added: "This has been a difficult year [for those affected by Storm Desmond]. Even now, there are some still feeling the effects."
However the area has recovered, led by businesses who did their best to encourage tourists back to the area.
Colin Hindle, a cafe owner in Cumbria, said he offered free gingerbread to every visitor who came before the new Pooley bridge was built.
He said the incentive "managed to maintain the business through that dreadful period."
St George's Church in Kendal provided refuge for the dozens of locals who were evacuated during the storm.
Reverend Jean Radley said the storm actually bought the community closer together.
She told ITV News: "The next door neighbours who didn't know each other came here for shelter and food and got to know each other."