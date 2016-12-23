- ITV Report
-
Kate and Gerry McCann prepare for 10th Christmas without daughter Madeleine
Kate and Gerry McCann have said this Christmas - their 10th without their missing daughter Madeleine - will be "inevitably tinged with pain and longing".
In a statement posted to their website and official Facebook page, the couple said the year ahead "is one which we never could have believed or contemplated we would have to face".
They hope support from others would "keep us strong and afloat during the difficult months to come".
Madelaine was three-years-old when she disappeared from the family's holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007.
On May 3, it will be 10 years since her disappearance.
The couple added: "There are no words really. Suffice to say, we will try and make [this Christmas] as happy a family occasion as possible."
The Metropolitan Police have been assisting the family with the search for clues and visited the holiday resort in 2014.