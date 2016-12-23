Man charged with two murders in Australia's infamous 'Claremont serial killings' case

Police in Western Australia have made a breakthrough in a notorious 20-year-old "cold case" that has become one of the country's longest-running investigations.

A 48-year-old man was charged with two counts of murder on Friday in relation to the so-called "Claremont serial killings", which saw three women vanish from the wealthy Perth suburb of Claremont in Western Australia.

The remains of two of the women - Jane Rimmer and Ciara Glennon - were found in remote areas while the third, Sarah Spiers, remains missing.

For two decades police had been unable to solve the case, deploying hundreds of officers, offering cash rewards for information and taking DNA samples from 2,000 taxi drivers in Perth.

Over the course of the investigation, called "Operation Macro", police even recruited a convicted serial killer, David Birnie, to help crack the case.