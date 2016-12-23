Man's e-cigarette explodes in his pocket while riding on a bus

A man was taken to a Californian hospital after an e-cigarette exploded in his pocket while riding on a bus.

Witnesses said the man was trying to use the device on the bus, but was asked to stop by the driver.

When he put the e-cigarette back in his pocket, it appeared to malfunction and burst into flames.

Witnesses described the man jumping from his seat and screaming.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for minor burn injuries, according to the Fresno Fire Department.