- ITV Report
Migrant death toll rises to 5,000 after two boats capsize off Italian coast
As many as 5,000 migrants have drowned attempting to cross the Mediterranean sea to Europe this year, UN agencies have said, a new high for the crisis.
Two overcrowded boats capsized off the coast of Italy with at least 90 people missing and feared dead, Joel Millman, a spokesman for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said on Friday.
The nearly 100 missing from those two incidents have brought the death toll to a record level, he said,
Sixty-three survivors from the capsized boats said there had originally been between 120 and 140 people onboard, Mr Millman told a Geneva briefing.
"Those two incidents together appear to be the numbers that would bring this year's total to 5,000 [deaths], which is a new high in this crisis," he said.
UNHCR spokesman William Spindler said the was "the worst annual death toll ever seen".